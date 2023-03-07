Supporting Those Who Support Us

Here’s how providing tailored mental health support for health care professionals can help alleviate burnout and other mental health challenges within health care.

“The numbers around doctors and nurses right now are astounding. More than a third of doctors and nurses are experiencing depression and anxiety, and two-thirds are reporting significant burnout.” In this Mental Health Minute, John Bracaglia, founder and CEO of Marvin, discusses how Marvin addresses structural challenges in health care and provides mental health support for those who spend their time supporting us: health care professionals.

Mr Bracaglia is founder and CEO of Marvin, a digital mental health company focused on providing support specifically tailored for health care professionals.

Celebrating Black Joy

February 3rd 2023

How Do You Stay Healthy?

January 13th 2023

How Do You Nourish Your Mental Health?

October 10th 2022

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

September 16th 2022

What Do You Do Outside of Your Practice?

September 13th 2022

Creating a Culture of Education and Empowerment

August 30th 2022

