Supporting Those Who Support Us

Here’s how providing tailored mental health support for health care professionals can help alleviate burnout and other mental health challenges within health care.
“The numbers around doctors and nurses right now are astounding. More than a third of doctors and nurses are experiencing depression and anxiety, and two-thirds are reporting significant burnout.” In this Mental Health Minute, John Bracaglia, founder and CEO of Marvin, discusses how Marvin addresses structural challenges in health care and provides mental health support for those who spend their time supporting us: health care professionals.
Mr Bracaglia is founder and CEO of Marvin, a digital mental health company focused on providing support specifically tailored for health care professionals.