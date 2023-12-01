References: Assessment and Management of Bipolar Disorder in Older Adults

SvyatoslavBalan_AdobeStock

Below is the reference list for the article, "Assessment and Management of Bipolar Disorder in Older Adults," by Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, featured in the Special Report on Geriatric Psychiatry in Psychiatric Times, Vol. 40, Issue 12. See the full article here.

References

1. Bipolar disorders. In: Desk Reference To The Diagnostic Criteria From DSM-5. American Psychiatric Publishing, Inc; 2013:65-92.

2. Montes JM, Alegria A, Garcia-Lopez A, et al. Understanding bipolar disorder in late life: clinical and treatment correlates of a sample of elderly outpatients. J Nerv Ment Dis. 2013;201(8):674–679.

3. Dols A, Beekman A. Older age bipolar disorder. Clin Geriatr Med. 2020;36(2):281-296.

4. Almeida OP, Fenner S. Bipolar disorder: similarities and differences between patients with illness onset before and after 65 years of age. Int Psychogeriatr. 2002;14(3):311-322.

5. Sajatovic M, Strejilevich SA, Gildengers AG, et al. A report on older-age bipolar disorder from the International Society for Bipolar Disorders Task Force. Bipolar Disord. 2015;17(7):689-704.

6. Sajatovic M, Blow FC, Ignacio RV, Kales HC. Age-related modifiers of clinical presentation and health service use among veterans with bipolar disorder. Psychiatr Serv. 2004;55(9):1014-1021.

7. Sajatovic M, Chen P. Geriatric bipolar disorder. Psychiatr Clin North Am. 2011;34(2):319-vii.

8. Depp CA, Jin H, Mohamed S, et al. Bipolar disorder in middle-aged and elderly adults: is age of onset important? J Nerv Ment Dis. 2004;192(11):796-799.

9. Yassa R, Nair V, Nastase C, et al. Prevalence of bipolar disorder in a psychogeriatric population. J Affect Disord. 1988;14(3):197-201.

10. Stone K. Mania in the elderly. Br J Psychiatry. 1989;155:220-224.

11. Shulman KI, Tohen M, Satlin A, et al. Mania compared with unipolar depression in old age. Am J Psychiatry. 1992;149(3):341-345.

12. Tohen M, Shulman KI, Satlin A. First-episode mania in late life. Am J Psychiatry. 1994;151(1):130-132.

13. Gildengers AG, Whyte EM, Drayer RA, et al. Medical burden in late-life bipolar and major depressive disorders. Am J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2008;16(3):194-200.

14. Kilbourne AM, Post EP, Nossek A, et al. Improving medical and psychiatric outcomes among individuals with bipolar disorder: a randomized controlled trial. Psychiatr Serv. 2008;59(7):760-768.

15. McIntyre RS, Konarski JZ, Soczynska JK, et al. Medical comorbidity in bipolar disorder: implications for functional outcomes and health service utilization. Psychiatr Serv. 2006;57(8):1140-1144.

16. Juurlink DN, Herrmann N, Szalai JP, et al. Medical illness and the risk of suicide in the elderly. Arch Intern Med. 2004;164(11):1179-1184.

17. Subramaniam H, Dennis MS, Byrne EJ. The role of vascular risk factors in late onset bipolar disorder. Int J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2007;22(8):733-737.

18. Lloyd AJ, Moore PB, Cousins DA, et al. White matter lesions in euthymic patients with bipolar disorder. Acta Psychiatr Scand. 2009;120(6):481-491.

19. Tamashiro JH, Zung S, Zanetti MV, et al. Increased rates of white matter hyperintensities in late-onset bipolar disorder. Bipolar Disord. 2008;10(7):765-775.

20. Sarnicola A, Kempton M, Germana C, et al. No differential effect of age on brain matter volume and cognition in bipolar patients and healthy individuals. Bipolar Disord. 2009;11(3):316-322.

21. Young RC, Nambudiri DE, Jain H, et al. Brain computed tomography in geriatric manic disorder. Biol Psychiatry. 1999;45(8):1063-1065.

22. Goldstein BI, Herrmann N, Shulman KI. Comorbidity in bipolar disorder among the elderly: results from an epidemiological community sample. Am J Psychiatry. 2006;163(2):319-321.

23. Tampi RR, Joshi P, Bhattacharya G, Gupta S. Evaluation and treatment of older-age bipolar disorder: a narrative review. Drugs Context. 2021;10:2021-1-8.

24. Hirschfeld RM, Williams JB, Spitzer RL, et al. Development and validation of a screening instrument for bipolar spectrum disorder: the Mood Disorder Questionnaire. Am J Psychiatry. 2000;157(11):1873-1875.

25. Depp CA, Lebowitz BD, Patterson TL, et al. Medication adherence skills training for middle-aged and elderly adults with bipolar disorder: development and pilot study. Bipolar Disord. 2007;9(6):636-645.

26. Kilbourne AM, Post EP, Nossek A, et al. Service delivery in older patients with bipolar disorder: a review and development of a medical care model. Bipolar Disord. 2008;10(6):672-683.

27. Aziz R, Lorberg B, Tampi RR. Treatments for late-life bipolar disorder. Am J Geriatr Pharmacother. 2006;4(4):347-364.

28. Sajatovic M, Madhusoodanan S, Coconcea N. Managing bipolar disorder in the elderly: defining the role of the newer agents. Drugs Aging. 2005;22(1):39-54.

29. Kessing LV, Søndergård L, Kvist K, et al. Suicide risk in patients treated with lithium. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 2005;62(8):860-866.

30. Kessing LV, Forman JL, Andersen PK. Does lithium protect against dementia? Bipolar Disord. 2010;12(1):87-94.

31. Atypical antipsychotic medications: use in adults. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. October 2015. Accessed August 14, 2022.https://www.cms.gov/Medicare-Medicaid-Coordination/Fraud-Prevention/Medicaid-Integrity-Education/Pharmacy-Education-Materials/Downloads/atyp-antipsych-adult-factsheet11-14.pdf

32. McIntyre RS, Cha DS, Kim RD, Mansur RB. A review of FDA-approved treatment options in bipolar depression. CNS Spectr. 2013;18(suppl 1):4-21.

33. Sajatovic M, Calabrese JR, Mullen J. Quetiapine for the treatment of bipolar mania in older adults. Bipolar Disord. 2008;10(6):662-671.

34. Schaffer A, Mamdani M, Levitt A, et al. Effect of antidepressant use on admissions to hospital among elderly bipolar patients. Int J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2006;21(3):275-280.

35. Wilkins KM, Ostroff R, Tampi RR. Efficacy of electroconvulsive therapy in the treatment of nondepressed psychiatric illness in elderly patients: a review of the literature. J Geriatr Psychiatry Neurol. 2008;21(1):3-11.

36. Tampi RR, Joshi P, Bhattacharya G, Gupta S. Evaluation and treatment of older-age bipolar disorder: a narrative review. Drugs Context. 2021;10:2021-1-8.