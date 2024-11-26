Thanks to the 36+ Righteous People

fizkes/AdobeStock

In response to my column yesterday on “The Return of Zorro and Sorro,” a reader asked a question. Giving identification approval, she is Judy Steininger, a retired academic, teacher of Great Books to the public, and award-winning writer. She wrote an article for Psychiatric Times on March 18th, 2021, titled “French Scientists and My Grandfather: A Story of Thorazine.” Here, she wondered what the “36 righteous who uphold the world” needed. I had fantasized that they may be like 36 Zorros and that any of us could be one.

Her question led me to inquire of others who better knew Judaism, and I also perused some of the general literature. The information was illuminating.

Most importantly, it seems clear that it is thought that there are at least 36 righteous individuals, but usually more, perhaps many more. Some say there are 36 in Israel plus another 36 in the Diaspora, adding up to 72. Both numbers are multiples of 18, aka Chai, representing life. They are also a mixed group of men and women, as well as righteous non-Jews (Gentiles) and converts to Judaism. Sometimes it is thought that they may replace those who were previously lost under duress.

It was confirmed that the “36” are not known, either by themselves or others. A clue might be a mysterious stranger who suddenly appeared to provide an important righteous deed. Humility is a key character trait. They are thought to tend to work in humble occupations.

In answer to her question, they do not need anything else other than who they are. Perhaps they are more infused with God’s spirit. Their righteousness is said to be enough to hold up the world.

The Islamic tradition seems to have something similar. From medieval Islamic mysticism comes the belief that there are 40 or 4000 saints who are unrecognized but contribute to the maintenance of the world through their good deeds. That number 40 in Islam seems to have some sacred meaning, including representing preparation and maturity.

Judy also thought of the connection of Abraham Verghese’s novel The Covenant of Water to the “36.” Dr Verghese is a well-known author and physician who has focused on healing and the human side of medicine. In the novel, he was writing about very poor individuals in India. Along the river are rock piles that are just the right height for those carrying very heavy burdens to briefly rest on the stones instead of having to bend down. Judy thought that symbolically, psychiatrists can be such load pillars, as can grandparents.

For various reasons, therefore, the odds of psychiatrists being among the righteous might be better than even. We must be grateful, especially as Thanksgiving comes, for righteousness anywhere. Regardless of whether the “36” are real or metaphoric, our healing abilities must be one of the righteous ways.

