Thanksgiving Tree

Blog
Article

A psychiatrist reflects on gratitude and Thanksgiving...

©DavinaDugnas

©Davina Dugnas

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

I look out this window
covered with a mint overgrowth
of benevolent gratitude
leaves arcing toward
all comers
extending olive
branches of renewed
abundance
creating
a space for planting
and sowing connection
a space for mending
and restoring health
a space for giving
and praying love
diurnally
and nocturnally
even the swift deer
pause to gaze at
this Thanksgiving tree

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


Related Videos
Related Content
Degrees of Revealedness

Degrees of Revealedness

November 28th 2023
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
Poetic Canvas

Poetic Canvas

November 21st 2023
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
kitchen table

Perhaps the World Ends Here

November 17th 2023
Article
JFK

How JFK Killed My Father

November 15th 2023
Article
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.