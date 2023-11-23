©Davina Dugnas

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

I look out this window

covered with a mint overgrowth

of benevolent gratitude

leaves arcing toward

all comers

extending olive

branches of renewed

abundance

creating

a space for planting

and sowing connection

a space for mending

and restoring health

a space for giving

and praying love

diurnally

and nocturnally

even the swift deer

pause to gaze at

this Thanksgiving tree



