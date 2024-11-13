Commentary

Article

The Cumulative Risks of ADHD

Author(s):

Peter S. Jensen, MD

ADHD doubles the rates of all-cause mortality. How can you best help patients?

Peter S. Jensen, MD, discusses the startling reality of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): it doubles the rates of all-cause mortality. That is why he and colleagues at The REACH Institute provide hands-on support and guidance to help assess ADHD.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

ADHD
ADHD
