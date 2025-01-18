News

The Evolution of Bipolar Disorder Over the Past 40 Years

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
  • Atypical antipsychotics have revolutionized bipolar disorder treatment, offering options unavailable 40 years ago, significantly enhancing patient care.
  • Mark Jankelow emphasized the importance of these advancements at the Real Psychiatry conference, highlighting the progress in treatment strategies.
How has bipolar treatment changed over the past 40 years? The celebration of 40 years of Psychiatric Times continues at the Real Psychiatry conference.

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shares a little about the changes in bipolar disorder treatment over the past 40 years in honor of Psychiatric Times' 40th anniversary. Atypical antipsychotics were at the top of his list of innovations.

"Forty years ago, we didn't have these meds," Jankelow shared at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ. "We didn't really know what to do... We're very blessed to have what we have now."

Jankelow presented on bipolar disorder at the Real Psychiatry conference alongside Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, in the session "One and DONE Options for Treating Bipolar Disorder: Applying Current Evidence to Practice." Don't miss all of our Real Psychiatry coverage here.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.

