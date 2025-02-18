The Evolving Landscape of Sports Psychiatry and the Journey of Passion and Balance

Wilsa Charles Malveaux, MD, MA, FAPA, was recently welcomed as the Sports Psychiatry Section Editor at Psychiatric Times. One of the most exciting developments in sports psychiatry is the integration of technology. Wearable devices, heart rate variability monitors, and neuromodulation techniques like vagus nerve stimulators are revolutionizing the way athletes and nonathletes alike understand their mental and physical states. These innovations provide individuals with the ability to tune into their bodies and gain insights into their well-being. Additionally, gamification of mental health assessments is helping individuals engage with their emotional states in an interactive and meaningful way.

For Malveaux, achieving work-life balance is more about prioritization than perfect equilibrium. As a mother of 3, 2 of whom are neurodiverse, she understands firsthand the challenges of managing a demanding career while ensuring her family’s needs are met. Transitioning to telehealth during the pandemic allowed her more flexibility, but she emphasizes the importance of adjusting expectations, outsourcing support when possible, and recognizing that no one can do it all alone.

She also reflects on the changing attitudes toward sports and activity among younger generations. While children today may prefer video games over outdoor play, she believes exposure to inspiring moments, such as watching the Olympics or attending events like Simone Biles' Gold Over America Tour, can instill an appreciation for sports and the life lessons they offer.

Looking ahead, Malveaux sees her work as a calling. Her journey has been anything but linear, yet every challenge and unexpected turn has led her to this moment. She aspires to expand her impact beyond 1-on-1 patient care through media, publications, books, and public speaking. Her goal is to dispel misconceptions about mental health, reduce stigma, and bring vital knowledge to underserved communities.

With an unwavering commitment to her field, Malveaux is excited about the future of sports psychiatry and the opportunity to reach a broader audience with her message of mental health awareness and support.

Dr Wilsa Charles Malveaux is a sports psychiatrist in Los Angeles, California, and CEO of WCM Sports Psych. She is an advocate and educator on the intersection of mental health, sports, and racial and social justice. Dr Charles Malveaux lends her expertise as a psychiatric consultant to multiple national sport-related agencies, professional sports teams, and organizations. She served for over 4 years as the Western Regional Trustee (region 4) on the Board of Black Psychiatrists of America. Dr Charles Malveaux now serves on the Board of Directors for the American Board of Sports and Performance Psychiatry (ABSPP), as well as on advisory boards for organizations serving the community.