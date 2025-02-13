The Importance of Sports Psychiatry in an Athlete's Well-Being

Wilsa Charles Malveaux, MD, MA, FAPA, is passionate about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in athletics. As the section editor for Psychiatric Times' new sports psychiatry division, she emphasizes the importance of trust and understanding between athletes and mental health providers. Her goal is to create an environment where athletes feel comfortable asking questions and seeking support without fear of judgment or pressure.

A key part of Malveaux’s approach is drawing parallels between physical and mental health. Athletes dedicate significant time to recovering from physical injuries, yet mental well-being is often overlooked. However, without a strong mental foundation, even the most talented and physically fit athletes may struggle to perform at their best. Malveaux stresses that the brain is an organ like any other in the body, requiring care and attention. While not everyone has a mental illness, everyone has mental health that needs to be maintained.

The challenges athletes face varies by stage. Young athletes may need help navigating diagnoses like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, while collegiate athletes must adjust to the high-pressure business of college sports. Professional athletes grapple with team transitions, trades, or retirement, all of which can bring identity crises, anxiety, and trust issues. At every stage, mental health support is crucial in helping athletes navigate these changes.

By fostering open conversations and providing the necessary resources, Malveaux aims to normalize mental health care in the athletic world. Her work highlights that mental wellness is not just an add-on but an essential part of an athlete’s overall success. In the end, prioritizing mental health is key to unlocking an athlete’s full potential—both on and off the field.

Dr Wilsa Charles Malveaux is a sports psychiatrist in Los Angeles, California, and CEO of WCM Sports Psych. She is an advocate and educator on the intersection of mental health, sports, and racial and social justice. Dr Charles Malveaux lends her expertise as a psychiatric consultant to multiple national sport-related agencies, professional sports teams, and organizations. She served for over 4 years as the Western Regional Trustee (region 4) on the Board of Black Psychiatrists of America. Dr Charles Malveaux now serves on the Board of Directors for the American Board of Sports and Performance Psychiatry (ABSPP), as well as on advisory boards for organizations serving the community.