The Importance of "Mattering" in the Wake of the Pandemic

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • The pandemic has reshaped Michael Asbach's psychiatric approach, emphasizing healing and restoring patient wellness and functionality.
  • Asbach encourages patients to find purpose and a sense of belonging by asking, "Who are you important to?"
"Who are you important to? If you passed tomorrow, who would show up at your funeral?"

"COVID has drastically changed my approach to psychiatry," said Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared at the Real Psychiatry conference.

One of the biggest things for Asbach, coming out of the pandemic, is the idea of being a healer and returning the patient to a place of wellness and functioning. He asks patients, "Who are you important to?" and stresses the idea of mattering, finding purpose, and thriving.

"I really do emphasize and try and focus on ways we can help support and promote getting to the place where they feel like they matter, they are part of something bigger than them, that they have purpose," said Asbach.

This can include:

  • Social groups
  • Volunteering
  • Religion
  • And more

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.

