The Importance of "Mattering" in the Wake of the Pandemic

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"COVID has drastically changed my approach to psychiatry," said Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared at the Real Psychiatry conference.

One of the biggest things for Asbach, coming out of the pandemic, is the idea of being a healer and returning the patient to a place of wellness and functioning. He asks patients, "Who are you important to?" and stresses the idea of mattering, finding purpose, and thriving.

"I really do emphasize and try and focus on ways we can help support and promote getting to the place where they feel like they matter, they are part of something bigger than them, that they have purpose," said Asbach.

This can include:

Social groups

Volunteering

Religion

And more

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.