The Keys to Successful Collaboration Amongst the Entire Health Care Team

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shared what he believes are they keys to successful collaboration:

1. Spread education, be willing to share, do not be selfish with your knowledge or experience.

2. Promote modern medications.

3. Involve everyone: the family, cardiologist, endocrynologist, etc. If everyone has the same knowledge of the patient's situation, better outcomes will happen for the patient.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.