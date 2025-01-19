News

Article

The Keys to Successful Collaboration Amongst the Entire Health Care Team

Author(s):

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Disseminating knowledge and sharing experiences are crucial for successful healthcare collaboration and improved patient outcomes.
  • Promoting modern medications is essential for advancing patient care and achieving better health results.
How can we improve patient outcomes? Collaboration.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shared what he believes are they keys to successful collaboration:

1. Spread education, be willing to share, do not be selfish with your knowledge or experience.

2. Promote modern medications.

3. Involve everyone: the family, cardiologist, endocrynologist, etc. If everyone has the same knowledge of the patient's situation, better outcomes will happen for the patient.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.

