The Moon Is on Wellbutrin

Richard M. Berlin, MD
"The moon used to be on Zoloft, before trying Prozac, before adding Klonopin to her lunar chemistry."

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Moon Is on Wellbutrin" by Diannely Antigua, a Dominican American poet and educator who was born and raised in Massachusetts. Antigua is the author of 2 poetry collections, and received her MFA at NYU, where she was awarded a Global Research Initiative Fellowship to Florence, Italy. Antigua has served as Poet Laureate of Portsmouth, NH, the youngest and first person of color to receive the title. She currently teaches in the MFA Writing Program at the University of New Hampshire.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

