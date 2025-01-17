News

The Most Common Challenges in Treating Bipolar Disorder

Author(s):

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Key Takeaways

  • Patient insight is crucial, as many do not recognize their bipolar disorder, complicating treatment efforts.
  • Differentiating between unipolar and bipolar depression is essential for accurate diagnosis and effective management.
The top 3 issues in treating bipolar disorder are...

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, shares what he believes are the top challenges in treating bipolar disorder at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ. His top issues include (1) lack of insight on the part of the patient, or the patient not realizing they are affected by bipolar disorder, (2) recognizing the difference between unipolar depression and bipolar depression, and (3) keeping patients on their medication.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.

