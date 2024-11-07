The New Approach to Schizophrenia: An Honest Conversation About Cobenfy

Autumn Roque, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, and Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, have an honest conversation about xanomeline/trospium (Cobenfy, formerly known as KarXT. Unlike most available antipsychotics, xanomeline/trospium utilizes a unique mechanism of action and does not directly block D2 dopamine receptors. While this is a much needed step of innovation, what hesitations do Roque and Asbach have concerning this new treatment option?

Ms Roque is a clinical associate professor in the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science at the University of San Diego. Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.