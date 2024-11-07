Commentary

Article

The New Approach to Schizophrenia: An Honest Conversation About Cobenfy

Author(s):

Autumn Roque, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC,Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

The authors of the Clinician's Corner column discuss the latest FDA-approved treatment for schizophrenia.

Autumn Roque, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, and Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, have an honest conversation about xanomeline/trospium (Cobenfy, formerly known as KarXT. Unlike most available antipsychotics, xanomeline/trospium utilizes a unique mechanism of action and does not directly block D2 dopamine receptors. While this is a much needed step of innovation, what hesitations do Roque and Asbach have concerning this new treatment option?

To hear more from Roque and Asbach, be sure to check out their Clinician's Corner columns:

To Be or Not to Be? Understanding False Positives in Bipolar Diagnosis

Depression With Anhedonia vs Dysthymia: Do We Understand the Difference?

Ms Roque is a clinical associate professor in the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science at the University of San Diego. Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.

Related Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
pharmacology
November 7th 2024

Schizophrenia Pharmacology: Version 2.0

John J. Miller, MD
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
cognitive impairment
November 4th 2024

Addressing Sleep Disturbances Associated With Cognitive Impairment

Leah Kuntz
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
Disappointing Phase 2b Results for ALTO-100 for MDD, Precision Medicine
October 23rd 2024

Disappointing Phase 2b Results for ALTO-100 for MDD, Precision Medicine

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
brain
October 22nd 2024

Cobenfy: 3 Things to Be Excited About and 3 Things to Keep an Eye On

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.