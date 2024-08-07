The Novel Executive Mind Health Assessment

Brook Choulet, MD

High-performing individuals are those who often exceed expectations and go above and beyond to achieve tasks and goals. In the professional setting, these individuals are often executives, athletes, physicians, entrepreneurs, attorneys, and small business owners, just to name a few. High-performers are often balancing intense workloads from all domains of life, including both personal and professional. This can result in high expectations and constant pressure to succeed and achieve. What happens to the high-achieving professional who does not have any diagnosable mental health concern but wants to perform better in all facets of their live?

That is where Performance Psychiatry® comes in. We go beyond traditional psychiatry by addressing the unique challenges and demands of high-achieving professionals and their lifestyles. Performance Psychiatry® is focused on optimizing mental health and enhancing performance in various high-demand professions, such as sports, business, academics, and the arts. It integrates traditional psychiatric principles with strategies to improve cognitive function, emotional regulation, stress management, work-life integration, and overall mental resilience. By addressing the unique psychological demands and stressors faced by high-achieving individuals, Performance Psychiatry® aims to help them achieve and maintain peak mental performance and optimized well-being.

This practice, founded by Brook Choulet, MD, believes that managing stress is just the beginning and rather than talking about work-life balance, we should be focusing on work-life integration. The practice announced its novel new service when they recently rebranded from Choulet Wellness to Choulet Performance Psychiatry®: The Executive Mind Health Assessment™. This novel assessment is the first of its kind, providing a mental health offering similar to the already well-established executive health physicals.

The Executive Mind Health Assessment™ is a thoughtfully curated program to not only provide screening assessments, but also offer actionable steps with the goal of optimizing patient mental health to ultimately enhance performance in all facets of life. With a bespoke approach, we integrate highly personalized mental health screening, recommendations, individualized wellness plans, and elite-level mental performance strategies to ensure success in personal and professional endeavors.

Our Executive Mind Health Assessment™ is the first of its kind, offering a tailored approach that integrates highly personalized mental health care and mental performance strategies. We spend time understanding the patient’s unique health profile to provide a comprehensive whole-person perspective on their mental health and performance. Our approach begins with a comprehensive mental health assessment and medical history review.

Mental health is impacted significantly by the body’s overall health, and we bring our clinician training backgrounds to look not just at mental and behavioral components of the patient’s health, but what other physical symptoms or diagnoses may play a role in how they have been doing in the past and what symptoms could be heralds of health issues that may impact their future. We then conduct a lifestyle assessment, reviewing the way they live and structure their life.

The final portion of the Executive Mind Health Assessment™ is focused on translating the previous assessment into beneficial insights and education that high-performers can take forward and incorporate into their preparation for future achievements and overall wellness. This may include goal-setting, stress management, time management, and prioritization of focus, building self-awareness, and resilience. The goal is to identify where high-performers might best place their energy to maximize mental wellness and performance in the areas of life that are our patients’ primary focus.

Following the Executive Mind Health Assessment™, our clients receive a detailed report highlighting areas of strength, concern, and potential improvement. We want to provide high-achieving professionals with actionable strategies to elevate their performance in all facets of life.

Choulet Performance Psychiatry® offers unparalleled mental wellness and performance optimization strategies specifically designed for high-level executives, professionals, and athletes. With locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as San Diego and Beverly Hills, CA, this boutique practice is redefining mental health care for high-performers. We believe in empowering patients to achieve sustained mental clarity, resilience, and success in every aspect of their life.

Choulet Performance Psychiatry® has developed this novel approach for how to provide mental health care in a solutions-focused preventative manner rather than needing acute treatment when there is a diagnosable health concern.

Dr Choulet is a concierge sport and performance psychiatrist, founder of Choulet Performance Psychiatry, and the President of the American Board of Sports And Performance Psychiatry.You can check out her website here: www.brookchouletmd.com and www.chouletperformance.com