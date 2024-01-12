The Snow Man

"For the listener, who listens in the snow, And, nothing himself, beholds Nothing that is not there and the nothing that is."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Snow Man," by American modernist poet, Wallace Stevens. This poem was originally published in the October 1921 issue of Poetry Magazine.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

