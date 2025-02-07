The Week in Review: February 5-7

Ronstik/AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times discussed a variety of psychiatric issues and industry news, including updates on a phase 2b trial and a new approach that includes the brain in treating irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The Impact of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors on Bleeding Risk: A Comprehensive Review

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) enhance serotonergic neurotransmission by inhibiting serotonin reuptake, improving depression and anxiety outcomes but affecting platelet function. SSRIs reduce platelet serotonin levels, impairing aggregation and increasing bleeding risk, especially with anticoagulants or in high-risk patients. Clinical management requires balancing SSRI benefits with bleeding risks, considering alternative treatments, and monitoring patients closely. Read more.

Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial of Psychedelic Agent GH001 for Treatment-Resistant Depression

A phase 2b trial of GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product, demonstrated promising results for treatment-resistant depression. Participants experienced a 15.2-point improvement in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) and a 57.7% remission rate. The treatment was well-tolerated, with stable vital signs and no reports of sedation or dissociative symptoms. At a 6-month follow-up, 77.8% of patients remained in remission, with most requiring only 1 to 4 treatments. GH001's rapid and sustained effects, coupled with the need for infrequent clinic visits, suggest it could become a transformative therapy for individuals with treatment-resistant depression. Read more.

Wilsa M. S. Charles Malveaux, MD, MA, FAPA, Named Psychiatric Times Sports Psychiatry Section Editor

Psychiatric Times has named Wilsa M. S. Charles Malveaux, MD, MA, FAPA the Sports Psychiatry Section Editor. Malveaux is a sports psychiatrist based in Los Angeles, CA. She sat down with Psychiatric Times to answer questions about her practice and her journey to sports psychiatry. Read more.

Media Excess & Mental Health

Excessive media consumption is increasingly linked to rising cases of anxiety and depression. The constant exposure to negative news and social media content heightens stress levels, creating a cycle of emotional distress. The 24-hour news cycle amplifies fear and uncertainty, while social media fosters unrealistic body standards and cyberbullying, further impacting mental well-being. Political divisiveness and media bias contribute to social hostility, exacerbating mental health struggles. As media saturation grows, its psychological effects become more evident, underscoring the need for mindful consumption to mitigate stress and maintain emotional balance in an era of information overload. Read more.

Targeting the Brain: A New Path Forward for IBS Treatment

Recent research indicates that targeting the central nervous system may offer a promising approach to treating irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Opioid delta-receptor agonists (DOP) have been shown to alleviate IBS symptoms associated with psychological stress by modulating glutamate neurotransmission in the insular cortex. In animal models, DOP agonists improved diarrhea-predominant IBS symptoms with minimal adverse effects, suggesting a potential advantage over current treatments. However, further studies are necessary to confirm these findings in humans and to fully understand the therapeutic potential of DOP agonists for IBS. Read more.