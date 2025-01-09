The Winner of the Chrismukkah Contest for Peace: Kenneth Fung, MD

~ Bitter ~/AdobeStock

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Introduction by H. Steven Moffic, MD

“. . . harmony is always within reach - if only we have the collective will to reach for it” - Kenneth Fung

Occasionally, we feature a guest columnist who has been working on something of unique importance related to “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News.” Dr Fleming had the inspiration of conducting an essay contest for an elusive social psychiatric goal: peace. We described the interfaith holidays contest in our column on January 3rd. We are pleased that the role of psychiatrists in understanding and contributing to peace has received increased attention among psychiatrists, and we trust that this contest adds something of value to the cause. Other interfaith, intercultural, and intracultural connections can provide similar opportunities for creative inspiration.

Announcement

Dr Moffic and I are pleased to announce the winner of this essay contest for psychiatrists on the significance for world peace of this year’s convergence of Christmas and Hanukkah. We have affectionately dubbed this unusual confluence, Chrismukkah. We were pleased to receive several interesting and heartfelt submissions but both of us were particularly impressed with the one submitted by Kenneth Fung, MD, and have declared him the winner of the contest. Dr Fung is professor and director of Global Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto. We share his essay here followed by some comments I asked him to make on how the “pro-active peace” suggestions he makes in the essay relate to his own formation as a psychiatrist as well as his thoughts on how we all psychiatrists in general can leverage our skills to advance peace. It is of some timely interest that while Dr Fung’s originality and his personal and professional values shine through his essay, he did note that Chatgpt helped him “tighten his thoughts.” Well, I say if it helps bring about a little more peace in the world, a little help from our artificially intelligent friends is welcome indeed. Best wishes to all in 2025.

James L. Fleming, MD

Submission

This year, Christmas and Hanukkah align in an unusual confluence. What can it possibly mean?

The alignment may mean absolutely nothing. Calendars are human constructs, and coincidences like these are bound to happen eventually. The historical, geopolitical, and cultural conflicts that shape our world do not pause for shared holidays. Wars rage on, injustices persist, and divisions remain entrenched and unmoved.

Yet, this moment can mean everything. Christmas and Hanukkah, while distinct, both represent light overcoming darkness, hope in the face of despair, and resilience against overwhelming odds. Both emerge from narratives of struggle and triumph. Their confluence serves as a powerful symbol of shared humanity, reminding us that at our core, we all yearn for peace, love, and a brighter future for our children.

Perhaps the most meaningful answer lies not in whether this overlap is significant, but rather in how we choose to make it significant. The significance is not bestowed upon this moment by fate, but by our actions. It is not about grand miracles or cosmic alignment, but about the small, quiet choices we make—focusing on the peace we want to create over the wrongness that has been committed, choosing kindness over hatred, dialogue over division, and hope over cynicism.

This confluence is a gentle reminder that peace does not require a miracle; it requires persistence, effort, and courage. In a world where peace often feels fragile, this rare overlap offers a fleeting but powerful nudge: harmony is always within reach—if only we have the collective will to reach for it.

Peace is not an event. It has never been less important, regardless of what day it is. It is an ongoing practice—an everyday commitment. And it begins with each one of us, in the here and now.

Peace be with us all.

Statement From Dr Kenneth Fung

I am deeply honored that this piece was chosen for publication and grateful for the insightful and timely call for submissions from Dr Fleming and Dr Moffic. As a cultural psychiatrist dedicated to social justice, cultural competence, and DEI issues, I recognize the powerful potential of integrating acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) and Buddhist philosophy to address pressing social challenges—from stigma and racism to discrimination and all forms of “othering.” In a global context, a nonjudgmental, mindfulness, and values-based approach provides a meaningful pathway toward advancing peace. As psychiatrists and mental health professionals, we have both the capacity and responsibility to foster peace by drawing attention to meta and process-level issues, avoiding actions that reinforce judgmental divisiveness, and proactively guiding people toward shared human values rooted in compassion and our interconnectedness and interdependence. May 2025 indeed bring peace to all—not merely as a wish, but as a collective commitment to act.

Warmly,

Kenneth Fung, MD, FRCPC, MSc, DFAPA, DFCPA

Clinical Director, Asian Initiative in Mental Health, Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network

Professor and Director of Global Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto

Concluding Thoughts From H. Steven Moffic

I started this award column with a quote from Dr Fung’s winning essay. Let me use another to conclude it:

“. . . avoiding actions that reinforce judgmental divisiveness . . .” - Kenneth Fung

Dr Fleming is an integrative psychiatrist in Kansas City, MO. Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist.