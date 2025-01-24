Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, "Those Winter Sundays," by Robert Hayden. Born in 1913, Hayden was raised in Detroit. He had a tumultuous childhood and lived, at times, with his parents and with a foster family. In 1932, he graduated from high school and, with the help of a scholarship, graduated from Detroit City College. In 1944, he went on to receive his graduate degree from the University of Michigan, where he studied with W. H. Auden.

Hayden had an interest in African American history and explored his concerns about race in his writing. He was the first Black member of the University of Michigan English department, and subsequently joined the faculty at Fisk University in Nashville, where he would remain for more than 20 years. In 1976, he became the first Black American to be appointed Poet Laureate of the United States. Hayden died in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1980 at 67 years old.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.