Aaron Koenig, MD, the chief medical officer of Delix Therapeutics, shares what you should be on the lookout for related to the novel neuroplastogen, DLX-001, currently under study for patients with MDD.

Researchers have completed the phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Now, they will begin further research to confirm this potential treatment's effectiveness.

Delix has started dosing in a single-site, phase 1b translational study. Results will be shared mid 2025.

Also around mid 2025, researchers will start the phase 2 randomized controlled trial in patients with MDD at multiple sites.

Dr Koenig currently serves as chief medical officer for Delix Therapeutics, is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and retains active board certification in adult and geriatric psychiatry.