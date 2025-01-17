News
Want to stay in the loop on the latest novel neuroplastogen for major depressive disorder, DLX-001? Check out this update.
Aaron Koenig, MD, the chief medical officer of Delix Therapeutics, shares what you should be on the lookout for related to the novel neuroplastogen, DLX-001, currently under study for patients with MDD.
Researchers have completed the phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Now, they will begin further research to confirm this potential treatment's effectiveness.
See more on DLX-001 from Dr Koenig here.
Dr Koenig currently serves as chief medical officer for Delix Therapeutics, is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and retains active board certification in adult and geriatric psychiatry.
