Using Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Practice

The president of the American Medical Association shares how AI can be useful to clinicians at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting.

At the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting, Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, discussed the potential benefits of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical practice.

Approximately 125 million patients in the US do not have access to behavioral health services. How can technology like AI help with this issue? How do you use it? How do you get paid to use it? Who is liable if something goes wrong? Does it work for your patients? What if you are scared to use AI? Is AI helpful for clinicians feeling the effects of burnout?

Dr Ehrenfeld is the president of the American Medical Association.

