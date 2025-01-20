Whole Person Care: Choosing an ADHD Treatment

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared how she addresses comorbidities such as anxiety, substance use, and depression, when selecting treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at the Real Psychiatry conference.

"It's whole person care. Nothing is a one-size-fits-all regimen for anyone. We need to make sure we're getting a good history, teasing apart symptoms and disorders, and tailoring our treatments to our patients needs," said Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.