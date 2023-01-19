candy1812/AdobeStock

POETRY

“Winter Evening Walking Meditation” was written during my time volunteering as a server for a silent meditation retreat, working to nurture a less selfish, more empathetic, and more patient mindset. It is also about being reminded of the impermanence of nature and finding appreciation and beauty in that transience rather than distracting oneself from that (at times) uncomfortable reality with extraneous stimulation.

Walking down a winding path,

The moon is full, pregnant and bright.

The winter breeze softens my heart,

I sit with myself this frosty night.

The geese call greetings across the lake.

Fog rolls gently, the bell hangs low.

Gleaming, as the path I take.

Silent, as its banks of snow.

Venus sings a radiant song,

Shadows the moon with tendrils long.

Breathing clouds at every turn,

We hold what wisdom we must learn.

Finding peace within the touch

Of mind’s finger finding its way,

Grateful for more than as much

As I am able to patiently stay.

The moonlight casts a net of dreams,

And the lake still simmering steams.

The footprints on ahead for now

The morning will have changed somehow.

