Within Reach

Tharun/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

In Remembrance of MLK Day



I dream that

ours words would

be like honey

and not like hammers.



I dream that

righteous anger would

surpass unrighteous ire.



I dream that

listening and asking

would replace shaming and

blaming.



And



I wish that

oak trees could resist

and not succumb to lynchings.



I wish that

concrete could feel

knees of humility

and not hubris.



I wish that

wind could sway

history toward progression

and not regression.



Moreover



I believe that

our homes can

be havens for truth

and not deceit.



I believe that

our mirrors can

reflect justice

and not prejudice.



I believe that

our children can

be the bridge that

unites and not divides.



Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.