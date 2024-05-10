A Fresh Look at LSD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric Times sat down with MindMed's chief medical officer, Daniel R. Karlin, MD, MA, to discuss the investigational therapeutic option lysergide d-tartrate program (MM-120), or LSD, in generalized anxiety disorder.

Karlin finds it to be both an honor and a lot of pressure to work with a drug with so much history. He believes it is important to dispel prior beliefs and learn how LSD can be used in the future.

Dr Karlin is the chief medical officer of MindMed and a fellow of the APA.