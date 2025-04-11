A Psychiatrist-Nutritionist Partnership: Overlooked, but Important

Ali Beckman, MS, RD, LD, CEDS-C, believes patient outcomes will improve if separate members of the treatment team, such as psychiatrists and nutritionists, work together. This could be as simple as a quick check-in phone call, or asking the patient how their work is going with the other members of the team, rather than staying siloed.

For example, psychiatric medications work best when a patient is eating well. Working together, psychiatrists and nutritionists can ensure a patient's medication will be more effective.

Ms Beckman is a registered dietitian, eating disorder specialist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and the director of Clinical Nutrition and Movement Services at Alsana.