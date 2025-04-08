Nutrition's Impact on Cognition: Exploring the Brain-Gut Connection

Ali Beckman, MS, RD, LD, CEDS-C, shares a little about the brain-gut connection and how proper nutrition can have a big impact on patients with cognition issues. Protein, fat, and micronutrients are required for neurotransmitter development and function; deficiencies in certain nutrients can result in some depressive symptomatology, increased anxiety, cognitive decline, and more. Clinicians can recommend patients eat a balanced, healthy diet in order to avoid exacerbating psychiatric disorders.

According to new research, the communication between our guts and brains impacts mood pretty significantly, including areas like emotion regulation. For example, investigators have closely linked irritable bowel syndrome and psychological stress.1-3

Ms Beckman is a registered dietitian, eating disorder specialist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and the director of Clinical Nutrition and Movement Services at Alsana.

References

