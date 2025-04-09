Conversations About Food: The Role of the Psychiatrist in Patient Nutrition Status

Ali Beckman, MS, RD, LD, CEDS-C, discusses the types of conversations psychiatrists and mental health clinicians should be having with patients about food and diet. These conversations boil down to 4 important general topics.

Are patients getting enough food? Are patients eating consistently, not just in 1 sitting or in giant caloric bursts? Blood sugar stabilization is critical. Are patients eating good quality food? Are patients eating a variety of food?

Ms Beckman is a registered dietitian, eating disorder specialist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and the director of Clinical Nutrition and Movement Services at Alsana.