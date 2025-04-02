Commentary

Video

A Welcome Action: Removal of the REMS Requirement for Clozapine

Author(s):

John M. Kane, MD

John Kane, MD, believes the removal of the REMS requirement for clozapine could help improve utilization for this "grossly underutilized" drug.

John Kane, MD, believes the removal of the risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) program for clozapine will help increase utilization, provide easier access for some patients and families, and sustain engagement.

"This is still the only medication that has FDA approval for the treatment of those patients who failed to respond to first-line drugs. Unfortunately, it is grossly underutilized in the United States and many other countries around the world," said Kane.

You can read more about this news here, or watch another exclusive interview on the topic with our Mood Disorders Section Editor, Gus Alva, MD, here.

Dr Kane is a professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the codirector of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Related Videos
steering wheel
schizophrenia
Christoph U. Correll
John Kane
clozapine
40 years
Tierney/AdobeStock
Julyuela/AdobeStock
Related Content
FDA
April 1st 2025

New NDA Submitted: Bysanti to Treat Acute Bipolar I and Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
schizophrenia
March 31st 2025

Phase 2 Trial Open Enrollment for SPG302, First Synaptic Regenerative Approach to Treat Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
catatonia
March 12th 2025

Managing Catatonia: A Case Report From Rural South Africa

Grace Lehnerdt, MD
schizophrenia
March 10th 2025

How the Study of Muscarinic Receptors Is Transforming Schizophrenia Treatment

Khutaija Noor, MBBS, FCR
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.