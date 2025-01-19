News

Article

Addressing Comorbid Bipolar Disorder and ADHD

Author(s):

Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Bipolar disorder and ADHD frequently co-occur, necessitating careful management strategies for effective treatment.
  • Comprehensive patient understanding, including detailed history-taking and active listening, is crucial for successful treatment.
SHOW MORE

Comorbid bipolar disorder and ADHD: a big problem.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
"There is a big comorbidity between bipolar disorder and ADHD," Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, told Psychiatric Times at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

"The key to treating it is knowing your patient, understanding your patient, taking your time, listening, and finding out proper history," said Jankelow. "But it is treatable."

Jankelow presented on ADHD at the Real Psychiatry conference alongside Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, in the session "This or That: Navigating Treatment Options for ADHD." He also presented on bipolar disorder in the session "One and DONE Options for Treating Bipolar Disorder: Applying Current Evidence to Practice," alongside Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ. Don't miss all of our Real Psychiatry coverage here.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.

