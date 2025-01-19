Addressing Comorbid Bipolar Disorder and ADHD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

"There is a big comorbidity between bipolar disorder and ADHD," Mark Jankelow, MSN, PMHNP-BC, told Psychiatric Times at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

"The key to treating it is knowing your patient, understanding your patient, taking your time, listening, and finding out proper history," said Jankelow. "But it is treatable."

Jankelow presented on ADHD at the Real Psychiatry conference alongside Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, in the session "This or That: Navigating Treatment Options for ADHD." He also presented on bipolar disorder in the session "One and DONE Options for Treating Bipolar Disorder: Applying Current Evidence to Practice," alongside Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ. Don't miss all of our Real Psychiatry coverage here.

Mr Jankelow is an experienced board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who has worked in community mental health, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and is the owner of a Springbok Health, Inc.