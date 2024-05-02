Addressing Gaps in the Treatment of Perinatal Mental Health and SUDs

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“At least 1 in 5 individuals, or over a half-million individuals, in the United States each year experience mental or substance use problems during or after pregnancy. Based on studies predominantly focused on depression on anxiety alone, it is believed that no more than 50% of those individuals with perinatal psychiatric conditions are diagnosed, and fewer than 20% receive evidenced-based treatments.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Jonathan E. Alpert, MD, PhD, of Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of “Addressing Treatment and Training Gaps in Perinatal Mental and Substance Use Disorders,” his upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

In the presentation, Alpert and colleagues will discuss ways to identify and address gaps and obstacles in screening, diagnosing, and treating perinatal mental health and substance use disorders, along with deficiencies in training for psychiatric clinicians.

Alpert and colleagues will present “Addressing Treatment and Training Gaps in Perinatal Mental and Substance Use Disorders” at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. The presentation will be held in Javits Center, Room 1E10.

Dr Alpert is chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, neuroscience, and pediatrics at the Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York.

