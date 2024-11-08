News

Adult ADHD: It's Time to Think Outside the Box

Author(s):

Peter S. Jensen, MD

Adultd ADHD: What are the best practices and how do we apply the science? An expert weighs in.

Peter S. Jensen, MD, discusses how the field of psychiatry is increasingly recognizing adult ADHD as a major issue and weighs in on various issues. As a clinician, you likely already screen for depression and substance use, so why not also ADHD?

New guidelines for this disorder are coming soon.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

