Advice for Early Career Psychiatrists & Residents Following the APA Annual Meeting

Here's what you need to do following big conferences like the 2024 APA Annual Meeting.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Psychiatric Times sat down with Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA; Sasidhar Gunturu, MD; and Suhakar Shenoy, MD, to discuss their thoughts on networking and follow-up after a big conference like the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.
Some of their top recommendations include:
Dr Mirhom is the president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Medical Officer at Concert Health.
Dr Gunturu is director of the psychiatry residency training program at BronxCare Health System.
Dr Shenoy is a psychiatrist at Clarity Clinic, an assembly delegate of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and a member of the American Psychiatric Association scientific program committee.