Advice for Early Career Psychiatrists & Residents Following the APA Annual Meeting

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Here's what you need to do following big conferences like the 2024 APA Annual Meeting.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric Times sat down with Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA; Sasidhar Gunturu, MD; and Suhakar Shenoy, MD, to discuss their thoughts on networking and follow-up after a big conference like the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Some of their top recommendations include:

  • Funnel and focus: Network strategically and reach out to individuals you met after the conference, reminding them of a conversation you had with them.
  • Use the APA app: The app has a lot of features to help you continue networking even post meeting.
  • Utilize resources like Psychiatric Times: Stay in touch with your vast network and continue learning through publications.
  • Come to the next APA Annual Meeting in Los Angeles!

Dr Mirhom is the president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Medical Officer at Concert Health.

Dr Gunturu is director of the psychiatry residency training program at BronxCare Health System.

Dr Shenoy is a psychiatrist at Clarity Clinic, an assembly delegate of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and a member of the American Psychiatric Association scientific program committee.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
thankful
dementia
schizophrenia
Related Content
H. Steven Moffic, MD, Receives Humanitarian Award at APA Annual Meeting

H. Steven Moffic, MD, Receives Humanitarian Award at APA Annual Meeting

May 10th 2024
Article
The Road Less Travelled: An Immigrant’s Story

The Road Less Travelled: An Immigrant’s Story

December 2nd 2020
Podcast
psychedelic

A Fresh Look at LSD

May 10th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Discovering Psychiatry throughout the 5 Boroughs

June 19th 2020
Podcast
Early Career Psychiatrist Shares Thoughts on Annual Meeting

Early Career Psychiatrist Shares Thoughts on Annual Meeting

May 9th 2024
Article
AI

AI and Virtual Psychiatry: Pros and Cons

May 9th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.