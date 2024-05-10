Advice for Early Career Psychiatrists & Residents Following the APA Annual Meeting

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric Times sat down with Mena Mirhom, MD, FAPA; Sasidhar Gunturu, MD; and Suhakar Shenoy, MD, to discuss their thoughts on networking and follow-up after a big conference like the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Some of their top recommendations include:

Funnel and focus: Network strategically and reach out to individuals you met after the conference, reminding them of a conversation you had with them.

Use the APA app: The app has a lot of features to help you continue networking even post meeting.

Utilize resources like Psychiatric Times: Stay in touch with your vast network and continue learning through publications.

Come to the next APA Annual Meeting in Los Angeles!

Dr Mirhom is the president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, codirector of the PPF Express Program, and the Chief Medical Officer at Concert Health.

Dr Gunturu is director of the psychiatry residency training program at BronxCare Health System.

Dr Shenoy is a psychiatrist at Clarity Clinic, an assembly delegate of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and a member of the American Psychiatric Association scientific program committee.