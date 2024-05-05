An Artisanal Approach to Care: A Conversation with Joseph F. Goldberg, MD

Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times' Editor-in-Chief at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting.

Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, and Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief, John J. Miller, MD, sat down at the 2024 American Psychiatric (APA) Annual Meeting to discuss Goldberg's new book with Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD, as well as Goldberg's APA session, "Iterative Psychopharmacology: How to Apply Principles of Clinical Reasoning and Decision Analytics to Everyday Practice."

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of Psychiatry, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

