An Incredible Evolution: Celebrating Our 40th Anniversary With Our Editor in Chief

Author(s):

John J. Miller, MD
  • Psychiatric Times celebrates 40 years, highlighting advancements in psychopharmacology and brain circuitry understanding since 1985.
  • John J. Miller, MD, emphasizes improved patient outcomes due to enhanced clinical tools and knowledge.
Come celebrate the evolution of Psychiatric Times and psychiatry as a whole!

At the Real Psychiatry conference, we took a moment to chat with our Editor in Chief, John J. Miller, MD, about the exciting 40th anniversary of Psychiatric Times. In honor of this celebration, Miller shares his story of coming into psychiatry, 40 years of psychopharmacology history, and more.

"It's remarkable that from 1985, when Psychiatric Times started, it was really a very different world," said Miller. "Today, it's very exciting that we have so many tools and we've made so much progress in understanding the foundation and circuitry of the brain. Ideally, that translates to us clinicians having better outcomes with patients."

"We're committed to helping all psychiatric providers to continue in our journeys together of learning and becoming more informed, more competent," said Miller.

"We're committed to helping all psychiatric providers to continue in our journeys together of learning and becoming more informed, more competent," said Miller.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief,Psychiatric Times; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.

