An Update on Muscarinic Agonism as a Treatment for Schizophrenia

What makes this treatment option unique?

“I’m particularly excited about muscarinic agonism as a treatment for schizophrenia because this is a new mechanism where we can actually treat the symptoms of schizophrenia, like hallucinations and delusions, without blocking dopamine D2 receptors in the striatum. This is different from what we have been doing for the past 70 years.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Leslie L. Citrome, MD, MPH, of New York Medical College, sat down with Psychiatric Times® to discuss muscarinic agonism for the treatment of schizophrenia in advance of the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting. He shared that on Sunday, May 5, he will be discussing muscarinic agonism, how it works, and some receptors that pose potential challenges.

Dr Citrome is a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

