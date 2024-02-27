An Update on Personality Disorders and Common Comorbidities

In patients seen in the medical setting, as many as 20% have personality disorders.
SPECIAL REPORT: PERSONALITY DISORDERS
Descriptions of character and temperament are ancient, found in Chinese and Greek writings from more than 2000 years ago.1 Hippocrates proposed a humoral theory of temperaments (sanguine, choleric, melancholic, and phlegmatic) in 400 BC. Emil Kraepelin classified patients with manic depression as depressive, hypomanic, or irritable.
Our current taxonomy of personality disorders derives from Kurt Schneider’s ‘‘psychopathic personalities,’’ which start in childhood and include depressive personality (depressive personality disorder, anankastic personality), obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, attention-seeking personality (histrionic personality disorder, labile personality), borderline personality disorder, and affectionless personality (antisocial and schizoid personality disorders).2
Diagnostic classification of personality disorders has evolved since the introduction of the DSM-I in 1952. The DSM-I described 12 personality disturbances. In DSM-II, there were 10 personality diagnoses (Table). DSM-III introduced the 3 clusters of personality disorders. DSM-IV removed the passive-aggressive category as a diagnosis.
DSM-5-TR defines a personality disorder as “an enduring pattern of inner experience and behavior that deviates markedly from the norms and expectations of the individual’s culture, is pervasive and inflexible, has an onset in adolescence or early adulthood, is stable over time, and leads to distress or impairment.”3 Overall, DSM-5-TR notes the prevalence of personality disorders to be 10.5%, with variations across countries and ethnic groups.3 The World Health Organization estimates the prevalence of personality disorders to be 6.1%.4
In DSM-5-TR, the 10 different personality disorders remain in the original 3 clusters; however, the features in each cluster are not mutually exclusive.4
Individuals may have features or traits of different clusters:
In patients seen in the medical setting, as many as 20% have personality disorders.5 The most common are borderline (28.5% of patients), avoidant (24.6%), dependent (15%), and obsessive-compulsive (10.5%) personality disorders.6 Individuals with personality disorders are at risk for self-induced harm as well as injuries resultant from impulsive behaviors. They also have shortened life spans.7
This Special Report on Personality Disorders will focus on 3 aspects of personality disorders: suicidality with a focus on cluster B personality disorders, borderline personality disorders in the hospital setting, and the comorbidity of narcissistic personality disorder and major depressive disorder.
Dr Muskin is a professor of psychiatry and senior consultant in consultation-liaison psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York. He is also a member of the Psychiatric Times Editorial Board.
