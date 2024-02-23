Teaching Rounds

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 41, Issue 2

"In the corridor, he demands a confession: Who peeled back his bandage? Who let him look?"

teaching rounds

MoiraM/AdobeStock

His hand is a farmer’s hand,

nails outlined with crescents of black

earth, skin calloused, tough as a paw.

With one finger he traces the wound

we plowed from sternum to pubis,

flicks the sharp tips of snipped catgut.

We all know what was buried inside.

His movements remind me of an afternoon

on the bank of the Li River when

I stroked the ancient gray bark

of a banyan, the sound of water flowing

below me, wind brushing a beat

in the bamboo leaves. When I come back

the patient is crying. Our Attending answers

a routine page, an excuse to leave.

In the corridor, he demands a confession:

Who peeled back his bandage?

Who let him look? “It was the wind,”

I want to say, “the river,” but

I keep quiet, eyes on his scrubbed fingers.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
teaching rounds
Teaching Rounds
Exploring the intersection of psychiatry and work.
Earning the Commute: Psychiatry and the Debates at Your Patients’ Workplaces
conference
Highlights From the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting
Two phase 3 trials were conducted to assess the clinical and biological effects as well as the safety of gantenerumab in individuals with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD. Here's what you need to know.
Phase 3 Trials Examine Gantenerumab for Early Alzheimer Disease
constipation
Constipation Conundrum With Clozapine
Problematic gaming is challenging to treat. Here's how you can get started.
Dopamine Detoxification for Problematic Gaming
mass shooting
Mass Shootings’ Relationship to Mental Illness
"As we commemorate Black History Month, it is an opportune time to highlight the contributions of Black clinicians while acknowledging past and current shortcomings as well as the imperative to strive for improved equity for clinicians and patients alike."
Black History Month
alzheimer
Can Semaglutide Help in Psychiatry Too? Research Shows Promise for AD and PD
type 2 diabetes
Efficacy Studies of Semaglutide for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
pipeline
Medication Pipeline: Antidepressants and ADHD Rx
Related Videos
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
world eye
fishing
overalls
mourning
Related Content
train

On the Train From Kyiv to Chelm, October 28th, 2023

February 23rd 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
dialysis

"Lay Down Sally"

January 17th 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
Anticipatory Growth

Anticipatory Growth

January 3rd 2024
Article
ear

Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear

December 29th 2023
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.