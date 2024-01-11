Are You Attending the 2024 APSARD Conference?

News
Article
Conferences|APSARD

Ann Childress, MD, the current president of APSARD, invites you to attend this year's conference!

Ann Childress, MD, invites you to attend the 2024 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Conference in Orlando, Florida!

At this conference, you can expect:

-An update on guidelines for adult ADHD

-More information on defining the boundaries of adult ADHD

-An overview on gaps in clinical care for ADHD

-And more!

Dr Childress is president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Inc, and adjunct associate professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Related Videos
Related Content
Here are highlights from some of the year’s top features in Psychiatric Times from throughout 2023.

The Year in Cover Stories 2023

December 27th 2023
Article
Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures

Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures

July 10th 2020
Podcast
conference

Insights and Highlights From the Annual Psychiatric Times World CME Conference

December 21st 2023
Article
ADHD in Older Adults

ADHD in Older Adults

August 15th 2016
Podcast
What is new in research on ADHD?

ADHD Research Roundup: December 15, 2023

December 15th 2023
Article
adult adhd

News from Day 2 at the National Academy of Sciences Conference on Adult ADHD

December 15th 2023
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.