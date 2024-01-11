Are You Attending the 2024 APSARD Conference?

Ann Childress, MD, invites you to attend the 2024 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Conference in Orlando, Florida!

At this conference, you can expect:

-An update on guidelines for adult ADHD

-More information on defining the boundaries of adult ADHD

-An overview on gaps in clinical care for ADHD

-And more!

Dr Childress is president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Inc, and adjunct associate professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.