News

Article

AXS-05 Demonstrates Efficacy and Manageable Adverse Effects in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment

Author(s):

Megan McSweeney

Key Takeaways

  • AXS-05, combining dextromethorphan and bupropion, acts as an NMDA receptor antagonist and sigma-1 receptor agonist.
  • Rapid symptom reduction was observed within the first week, with sustained efficacy over six weeks.
SHOW MORE

A pooled analysis of two clinical trials highlights AXS-05’s rapid and sustained effectiveness in reducing depressive symptoms, offering a promising new treatment option for major depressive disorder with a manageable safety profile.

Sebastien Montier/AdobeStock

Sebastien Montier/AdobeStock

CONFERENCE REPORTER

A pooled analysis of 2 clinical trials evaluating AXS-05, an investigational treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), shows that the drug is effective in reducing depressive symptoms while maintaining a manageable safety profile. The findings, presented at the Nevada Psychiatric Association’s 30th Annual National Psychopharmacology Update, highlight AXS-05’s potential as a new treatment option for patients struggling with MDD.1

AXS-05: A Novel Approach to Depression Treatment

AXS-05 is a combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion, acting as an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist, and aminoketone CYP2D6 inhibitor.1 Unlike many antidepressants that may take weeks to show benefit, AXS-05 was effective in reducing depression symptoms within the first week.

Effective Symptom Reduction Across Diverse Patient Groups

AXS-05 demonstrated significant improvement in depressive symptoms across different demographic groups, including sex, race, and prior antidepressant therapy history.1 The study pooled data from 2 6-week, double-blind, randomized controlled trials (GEMINI and ASCEND), in which 327 patients with moderate to severe MDD were enrolled.

The primary efficacy measure was the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score, which showed a greater reduction in symptoms among AXS-05-treated patients compared with placebo or bupropion. Symptom relief was evident as early as week 1, and superiority over the control group was maintained through week 6.1

Manageable Adverse Effects with Early Onset and Resolution

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events associated with AXS-05 were dizziness (17.1%), nausea (13.8%), and headache (8.1%).1 Most treatment-emergent adverse events appeared within the first week of treatment and resolved within 2.5 to 16 days. The study found that only 7.6% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse effects, indicating that AXS-05 was generally well tolerated.1

Other less common adverse effects included dry mouth (6.7%), somnolence (5.7%), anxiety (5.7%), and decreased appetite (5.2%). Sexual dysfunction was reported in 5.2% of participants, but its onset was later than other adverse effects.1 Serious or severe adverse events were rare, with a total of 5.

Study Findings

The study demonstrated AXS-05 was effective in reducing depressive symptoms while maintaining a manageable safety profile. MADRS scores reduced consistently over 6 weeks and showed an improvement in score after week 1. This remained true across all demographics given AXS-05.

For complete conference coverage, click here.

Reference

1. Chepke C, Iosifescu D, Eglit GML, et al. AXS-05 (Auvelity®) in major depressive disorder: pooled data from two six-week controlled trials (GEMINI and ASCEND). Presented at: Nevada Psychiatric Association 30th Annual Psychopharmacology Update; February 13, 2025.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
brain
Related Content
Yuparet/AdobeStock
February 12th 2025

SPN-820 Shows Rapid and Significant Improvement in Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms

Megan McSweeney
Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania
October 7th 2021

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
Major Depressive Disorder Research Roundup: February 6, 2025
February 6th 2025

Major Depressive Disorder Research Roundup: February 6, 2025

Megan McSweeney
Blue Light, Depression, and Bipolar Disorder
August 4th 2021

Blue Light, Depression, and Bipolar Disorder

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
Maxx Studio/Shutterstock
February 4th 2025

Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial of Psychedelic Agent GH001 for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
Ktsdesign/AdobeStock
February 3rd 2025

The Impact of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors on Bleeding Risk: A Comprehensive Review

Paras Gupta, MBE Sarah Hakam Arsalan Nisar, MS Inna D'Empaire, MD Gina Jamal, MD Reza Safavi, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.