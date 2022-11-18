Beware of Relapse!

Managing and recovering from bipolar disorder is a lifelong endeavor—a “forever war.” I know because I have bipolar disorder, and it nearly destroyed me and all that I value. Following are some suggestions for clinicians in helping patients with bipolar disorder prevent relapse, along with 2 episodes that triggered me and could have caused a bipolar relapse.

Background

After a near lifetime of hyperthymia1 (a continual case of mild mania), bipolar disorder struck me as a 47-year-old colonel in 2003 while I was leading thousands of soldiers in the Iraq War. The intense stress and thrill of combat triggered my genetic predisposition for bipolar, sending me into a high-performing mania that enhanced my abilities. Upon redeployment, I sank into depression, and for the next decade, my bipolar surged higher and sank lower, although it was unknown, undiagnosed, and untreated at the time. Meanwhile, I was promoted twice and advanced to more prestigious and stressful commands.

In 2014, I rocketed into full-blown mania and was removed from my 2-star command of the National Defense University. My boss, Martin Dempsey, a 4-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ordered me to undergo a psychiatric evaluation—a wise decision that likely saved my marriage and my life. I then crashed into severe, hopeless depression and terrifying psychosis for the next 2 years.

After agonizing in bipolar hell and struggling with suicidal ideation, I was saved by inpatient treatment with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), family, friends, grace, and ultimately lithium. After years of pain, lithium lifted my depression and stabilized me. In just a week, I felt like my old, pre-bipolar self. I have been on my journey of recovery since September 2016.

But recovery is not a smooth or easy path. Individuals with bipolar must be vigilant and disciplined in defending themselves against the reemergence of active, destructive bipolar. Relapse is common—75%—and it can be more destructive and painful than the original onset.2 Understanding triggers—subjects, activities, people, places, and behaviors—and avoiding them is crucial.3

I am fortunate that 6 years into recovery, I have not had a recurrence of bipolar—but I have had 2 dangerous episodes that could easily have triggered a return. In this article, I will describe and analyze these experiences, and raise some key considerations for you.

What role should psychiatrists play in understanding and preventing bipolar triggers? As a clinician, how would you assess my condition based on these episodes? What are the policy and financial issues of establishing a more seamless collaboration between psychiatrists and therapists? What might be the role of case studies like my own in improving treatment?

2 Dangerous Episodes and What I Did Wrong

Episode 1: PTSD Flashback at Home Alone

For weeks I had been communicating with a colleague who, like me, became increasingly agitated over our chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. The chaos and American deaths angered both of us4 and retriggered his bipolar mania—the angry, mean, aggressive type. Our dialog grew increasingly toxic and moved into “no-go/guardrail” topics for me.

Suddenly, he became aggressive and insulting, insisting that I publicly call for the resignation or removal of the secretary of defense and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who he felt were responsible for the fiasco. I know and respect both men and knew that the situation was far more complex than this simplistic explanation for the debacle. My colleague pushed harder, plunging us into toxic subjects (for me) that I had learned the hard way not to enter. “Bad politics” helped kill and maim our soldiers in the Iraq War, where I fought, and this topic fueled the intensification of my own bipolar disorder.5

Without warning, this topic hurled me back to spring 2003 and into Iraq, where bad political decisions6 torpedoed our mission7 and fueled the nascent insurgency. I felt like I was there, in Iraq—the sights, the sounds, the smells, and the hellish environment. I was there, on the ground again with the constant threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rockets, ambushes, snipers, and violent mobs. Once again, I was weighted down in full body armor in searing 120-degree heat, moving through vast heaps of rotting garbage and dead animals and raw sewage running in the streets, and breathing in the nauseating stench.

In reality, I was sprawled on the living room floor, shaking and pounding my fists, with my breath heaving and heart racing, in an acute panic attack. This brief but intense episode was interrupted by a good friend who texted me at the right moment. My friend (my guardian angel?) pulled me back to reality. I was shaken but coherent, and by the next day, I felt fine.

What Went Wrong?

I engaged with a colleague who became toxic and aggressively pushed a toxic subject. I had guard-railed against this topic because it triggers intense agitation, anger, and stress. But it snuck up on me, and I did not learn from my own pain, so I made the same mistake again.

After the flashback, I cut off communications and blocked this colleague, which was painful but necessary, and I rebuilt the guardrail around the toxic subject of “bad politics.” I have not had any issues with this person, the topic, or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since. But I am fortunate this episode did not trigger a full-scale bipolar recurrence.

Psychiatrists and psychotherapists should get to know their patients, particularly those with bipolar disorder who are also struggling with PTSD, so that they can comfortably have these difficult discussions as issues arise. They can then help these patients build understanding and develop tactics to protect themselves from relapse.

Episode 2: Panic Attack With Psychosis Overseas

This incident felt exactly like the intense, angry mania I experienced in summer 2014, following my removal from 2-star command,8 when I was in a full-blown mania. (Note: I categorized the episode as “mania,” but clinicians at the VA called it a “panic attack with psychosis,” explaining that for it to be mania, it must last at least a week.9 But it absolutely felt like mania to me, even if only for a few hours.)

After years without a bad day—with “bad” defined as a manic or depressed mood—and only the single intense anxiety/PTSD attack I just described, the dam burst. I launched into a surprising and intense panic/psychotic episode that was alarming in its fury, but thankfully subsided quickly, with a soft landing. I returned to a normal state within 3 hours, although I was emotionally exhausted and ill for another 24 to 48 hours.