Bipolar Disorder Research Roundup: February 18, 2025

In this Research Roundup, we explore recent studies aiming to learn more about bipolar disorder, including the impact childhood trauma may have on its development.

Childhood Abuse and Neglect More Frequently Present in Patients with Bipolar Disorder

Research indicates that there is a relationship between cognitive impairments in patients with bipolar disorder and childhood trauma. A recent study found that patients with bipolar disorder had significantly higher rates of childhood trauma compared with control participants.

Investigators included 90 patients with bipolar disorder and 94 control participants, assessing childhood trauma using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire and cognitive function using the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS). Study participants included patients with bipolar disorder in the remission phase or a depressive episode and receiving outpatient or inpatient care at Beijing Anding Hospital.

Results showed that patients with bipolar disorder had significantly higher rates of childhood trauma compared with the control group. Physical neglect was the highest reported childhood trauma, with 44.44% of patients with bipolar disorder reporting, compared with 32.98% in the control group. Emotional neglect followed at 24.44% in patients with bipolar disorder and 8.51% in the control group. Investigators reported 17.78% of patients experienced sexual abuse, with 5.32% reporting in the control group; 8.89% experienced physical abuse to the control’s 2.13%; and 10% experienced emotional abuse to the control’s 0%.

Cognitive assessments showed patients with bipolar disorder scored lower than the control group in overall RBANS scores, with a mean score of 86.35 ± 11.66. The control group’s mean score was 97.73 ± 14.7 (P <0.001). Deficits in immediate memory, language, and attention showing the highest differences. Emotional abuse was significantly linked to impaired immediate memory and physical neglect negatively impacted executive function.

“Mood stabilizers showed a significant positive correlation with RBANS total score and language function, suggesting a potential protective effect of mood stabilizers on cognitive. Function,” investigators wrote.

Adults With Bipolar Disorder at Increased Cardiovascular Risk

Bipolar disorder is associated with considerable morbidity and premature mortality, according to a team of investigators across Spain. The study assessed several biometrics in adults with bipolar disorder compared with the same biometrics of a healthy control group.

The study assessed 65 patients and 29 healthy controls. Investigators took several measurements and tests, including body mass index (BMI), symptom-limited cardiopulmonary exercise testing for peak oxygen uptake, blood analysis for fasting blood glucose and a lipid profile, and made a cardiovascular risk estimation.

Results showed that patients with bipolar disorder had higher body mass at 81.7 ± 17.8 kg, compared with the control group at 73.1 ± 10.9 kg. Body mass index was also higher, at 29.1 ± 6.1 for patients with bipolar disorder and 23.9 ± 5.4 in the control group. Fat body mass was also higher in the bipolar disorder group at 33.3 ± 10.2% compared with the control’s 24.3 ± 8.9%. Patients with bipolar disorder had higher cholesterol/high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and trigyceride/HDL ratios at 4.1 ± 1.5 vs. 3.3 ± 1.0 and 2.8 ± 2.3 vs. 1.5 ± 1.0. Patients with bipolar disorder were found to have an older mean vascular age at 49.8 years than their mean actual age at 45.8 years.

Mania More Prominent in Bipolar Disorder Type I With Auditory Verbal Hallucinations

A recent study from the University of Iowa examined the clinical and socioeconomic differences between patients with bipolar disorder type I (BD-I) who experience auditory verbal hallucinations (AVHs) and patients with BD-I who do not. Investigators considered demographic features and clinical measures in their research.

Data were collected from 119 participants, 36 of which had a history of AVHs. Several clinical assessment tools were used to evaluate participants: a structured clinical interview for DSM-5 to confirm BD-I diagnosis, scale for the assessment of positive symptoms, Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS), Subjective Socioeconomic Status Scale, and a Retrospective Symptom Burden Assessment.

The study found that individuals with BD-I and AVHs exhibited significantly more severe symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, and bizarre behavior. The YMRS total for patients who experience AVHs was 10.1, almost double that of those without AVH at 5.2. Patients who experience AVHs had also spent more time in the last decade in a manic state at 23%, compared with 16.8% of those without AVH. Additionally, they had significantly higher manic symptoms.

From a socioeconomic perspective, individuals with AVHs reported lower subjective socioeconomic status and were more likely to be unemployed compared with those without AVHs. However, the 2 groups did not significantly differ in terms of education, housing status, or disability claims.

“In summary, AVHs in people with BD-I were found to be associated with functional impairments manifesting as unemployment and subjective socioeconomic hardship, as well as more severe positive (specifically other types of hallucinations, delusions, and bizarre behavior) and manic symptoms,” the authors concluded.

