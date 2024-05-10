Bridging the Gap: Integrating Psychopharmacology Into Sustainable Addiction Recovery

Simone_AdobeStock

In the evolving landscape of addiction treatment, the integration of psychopharmacological interventions is a pivotal, yet underutilized strategy for fostering sustainable recovery. As the medical community increasingly recognizes addiction as a complex and chronic brain disorder, we must progress beyond general acknowledgement. Psychiatrists should approach substance and alcohol use disorders with integrated psychosocial and pharmacologic approach.

Contextualizing Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT)

Understanding the synergy between medications and psychosocial approaches enables us to better address barriers and advocate for a paradigm shift toward comprehensive care for addiction. The use of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) represents a fusion of medical and psychological interventions tailored to address the complex nature of addiction. It encompasses a spectrum of medications approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to mitigate the neurobiological effects of substance use disorders (SUDs).

It is crucial to acknowledge that medication alone does not constitute comprehensive treatment; rather, it should complement other evidence-based therapeutic interventions. Personalized care that factors into patient preference needs to be considered when tailoring treatments that may be based on abstinence or harm reduction.

The Efficacy of MAT in Promoting Sustainable Recovery

When integrated with psychosocial therapies, MAT is a foundation for SUD treatment, offering a path to sustained recovery. By increasing patient survival rates, enhancing treatment retention, and mitigating the risk of relapse and overdose, MAT addresses addiction with similar clinical efficacy afforded to other chronic diseases.

MAT not only improves patient survival but also increases retention in treatment programs, lowers the risk of relapse and overdose, and enhances patients’ ability to gain and maintain employment, fostering their reintegration into society and familial connections. Moreover, MAT interacts synergistically with counseling, community, and peer support, amplifying its efficacy.

It is encouraging to see emerging evidence that supports this approach. Recent data from Recovery Center of America (RCA) care model confirms the significant benefits of MAT, showcasing a 20% reduction in readmissions when offering MAT at a higher rate than the national average.1

Empowering Patients for Long-Term Recovery

Too often, patients struggling with addiction are met by others with blame and dismissal rather than with empathy and support, like a patient with cancer or diabetes might receive. It is assumed by some that SUD is episodic, where a patient should recover and move on. In reality, SUD requires ongoing management and support.

By developing comprehensive recovery plans tailored to individual needs, fostering accountability, and cultivating a supportive network of peers, families and caregivers, psychiatric clinicians can enable long-term recovery and transformation in patients’ lives.

At RCA’s 11 inpatient and outpatient treatment centers across the country, this includes holistic approaches ranging from recovery support fellowship to stress management techniques to peer support that complement MAT by addressing the interconnected dimensions of recovery.

Providing these resources and treating the “whole person” is working, and we are seeing positive outcomes using the Brief Addiction Monitor (BAM). During inpatient care, protective scores (improvements in recovery-oriented behavior to protect against relapse such as spirituality, attendance at self-help programs and confidence in sobriety) increased by 13%, while risk scores (reductions in risky relapse-related behaviors such as sleeping issues, cravings and feelings of depression/anxiety) decreased by 59%.1

Overcoming Barriers and Cultivating a New Framework

To catalyze a paradigm shift in addiction treatment, psychiatrists must confront prevailing misconceptions and be more proactive in looking out for signs of substance abuse. By destigmatizing addiction, fostering open dialogue, and integrating MAT into routine clinical practice, clinicians can promote sustainable recovery. This may involve:

Regular screening: Psychiatrists should consistently screen patients for substance and alcohol use disorders.

Early interventions: Where appropriate, brief interventions advising patients to cut back on their use or misuse can be effective. This facilitates ongoing conversation with the patient and, where appropriate, early referral to treatment.

Address stigma: Despite the effectiveness of MAT in improving patient outcomes, pervasive stigma and barriers like access and cost impede its widespread adoption. Overcoming these hurdles requires a concerted effort to educate stakeholders and cultivate a supportive ecosystem around MAT implementation.

Supportive system of care: Once in treatment, patients need a system of care, from provider teams to family and friends, for the best chance at lasting recovery. Supporting patients' ability to stay in treatment and sustain recovery will make these patients better family members, employees, and contributors to society.

Approaching addiction as a chronic disorder will enhance effectiveness of existing treatment. When psychiatrists fully embrace psychopharmacological interventions as integral components of addiction treatment, patients can begin a journey toward sustainable recovery. By combining medication for treatment of addiction and psychosocial interventions, clinicians offer individuals struggling with addiction new avenues for healing and hope. We must navigate this evolving landscape with compassion and innovation, and a commitment to the overall well-being of our patients.

Dr Un is chief medical officer at Recovery Centers of America.

