HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

Chances are, you have never heard of Shabbosgiving—yet you may know of “Thanksgivukkah,” which entered the lexicon in 2013, when Hanukkah and Thanksgiving coincided. That coincidence last occurred in 1888. Had Thanksgiving become an official American holiday in 1861—rather than in 1863—Americans could have laid claim to another Thanksgivukkah. But we cannot turn back time to reclaim something that never was, and that will not occur again in our lifetimes.

Shabbosgiving, on the other hand, can occur annually, rather than once every 133 years (or more). Those numbers alone support my celebrating Shabbosgiving, even if it is not a holiday for everyone. And then there is the added convenience, as I shall explain below.

As a physician and a psychiatrist, I devote my weekdays to treating patients via telemedicine. On weekends and other holidays, I (or my covering doctor) field phone calls for emergency refills, questions about unexpected adverse effects, or—G-d forbid—suicidal thoughts or new-onset psychosis. There is only 1 day a year when the telephone stops ringing and emails come to a standstill, and that day is Thanksgiving—a day that almost all Americans observe.

I am not protesting my stringent schedule, for it is something that I signed on for. However, besides being a doctor, I am also an author who, like virtually all authors, always feels like I am behind the 8 ball, pushing deadlines to avoid overdue articles, completing chapters for outstanding book contracts, and cocooning new ideas that will soon need urgent attention.