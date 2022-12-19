Reflections on Christmases Past

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

In this special Holiday Traditions Mental Health Minute, Psychiatric Times™ Editor in Chief John J. Miller, MD, shares some of his favorite memories of celebrating Christmas with his family as a child—and some traditions that continue today.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times™; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Exeter Hospital, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.