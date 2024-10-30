Challenging Prevalent “Benzophobia”

luchschenF/AdobeStock

FROM OUR READERS

I hold views that align with many senior psychiatrists regarding the use of benzodiazepines. These medications are the most effective anxiolytics and should be considered as a primary treatment option. Contrary to some claims, there is scant and questionable evidence suggesting that long-term use of benzodiazepines is harmful, and there is evidence from European population studies indicating that they are rarely addictive.



During my extensive participation in psychopharmacology master classes led by esteemed psychiatrists from the Harvard Medical School CME program, one eminent psychiatrist even remarked that, if stranded on a deserted island, Klonopin would be 1 of the 2 medications he would choose to have. This further underscores the profound efficacy and utility of benzodiazepines.



It is imperative to challenge the prevalent "benzophobia" and the stigmatization of patients, or “benzo-shaming,” associated with benzodiazepine use in our country. Unless a more effective, safer anxiolytic with fewer adverse effects is presented, I will continue to advocate for the use of benzodiazepines in my teachings. With 35 years of clinical experience, I find this stance to be evident and indisputable.



Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Xanax is the most prescribed “antidepressant” in Europe, as emphasized by one of the masters in the field. This fact alone warrants a reevaluation of the biases against benzodiazepines.



Dr Padla is the psychiatrist in chief emeritus of Doctor's Neuropsychiatric Hospitals of Indiana and serves as the associate medical director for Behavioral Care Solutions. Board certified in general psychiatry since 1994, he oversees mid-level clinicians and is licensed to practice in multiple states.