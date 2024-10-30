Commentary

Article

Challenging Prevalent “Benzophobia”

Author(s):

Dennis Padla, MD

What’s the truth about benzodiazepines?

benzodiazepine

luchschenF/AdobeStock

FROM OUR READERS

I hold views that align with many senior psychiatrists regarding the use of benzodiazepines. These medications are the most effective anxiolytics and should be considered as a primary treatment option. Contrary to some claims, there is scant and questionable evidence suggesting that long-term use of benzodiazepines is harmful, and there is evidence from European population studies indicating that they are rarely addictive.

During my extensive participation in psychopharmacology master classes led by esteemed psychiatrists from the Harvard Medical School CME program, one eminent psychiatrist even remarked that, if stranded on a deserted island, Klonopin would be 1 of the 2 medications he would choose to have. This further underscores the profound efficacy and utility of benzodiazepines.

It is imperative to challenge the prevalent "benzophobia" and the stigmatization of patients, or “benzo-shaming,” associated with benzodiazepine use in our country. Unless a more effective, safer anxiolytic with fewer adverse effects is presented, I will continue to advocate for the use of benzodiazepines in my teachings. With 35 years of clinical experience, I find this stance to be evident and indisputable.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Xanax is the most prescribed “antidepressant” in Europe, as emphasized by one of the masters in the field. This fact alone warrants a reevaluation of the biases against benzodiazepines.

Dr Padla is the psychiatrist in chief emeritus of Doctor's Neuropsychiatric Hospitals of Indiana and serves as the associate medical director for Behavioral Care Solutions. Board certified in general psychiatry since 1994, he oversees mid-level clinicians and is licensed to practice in multiple states.

Related Videos
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
love
baggage
2024
Judaism
Related Content
Site Logo
October 30th 2024

What Can We Do to Make This “The Best of all Possible Worlds”?

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
April 9th 2022

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
trauma
October 28th 2024

Beyond Emotional Labor: Exploring How Trauma Becomes an Occupational Hazard for Clinicians

Shaili Jain, MD
Four Myths About Lamotrigine
August 3rd 2021

Four Myths About Lamotrigine

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
vote
October 25th 2024

Electing to Make America Sane Again: Reducing Oppression

H. Steven Moffic, MD
dialogue
October 24th 2024

Terms of the Social III: The Relational Dialogue

Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.