Clinical Advances in Treating PPD on the Horizon

According to some estimates, postpartum depression (PPD) impacts 6% to as many as 20% of women, occurring more commonly in adolescent females, mothers who deliver premature infants, and women living in urban areas. As a result, there is an increased need for effective and novel treatment options for patients.

Fortunately, there is potential good news on the horizon, as clinical studies explore the safety and efficacy of BRII-296, a novel gamma-aminobutyric acid A (GABAA) receptor positive allosteric modulator with a unique long-acting formulation.

Top-line results earlier this year from a Phase 1 study found that a single intramuscular injection of 600 mg BRII-296 achieved dose linearity, early drug absorption, and gradual and extended-release profiles without the need for dose titration or tapering. Results supported the notion that administration would not require breastfeeding cessation, and that the drug would be effective for weeks after the injection.

In this Psychiatric Times™ Mental Health Minute video, Aleksandar Skuban, MD, of Brii Biosciences—the developer of BRII-296—discusses what this might mean for patients with PPD and the field in general.

Dr Skuban is the central nervous system (CNS) diseases therapy area head at Brii Biosciences.