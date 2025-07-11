Key Issues in Postpartum Psychiatry at Southern California Conference

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Psychiatric issues in postpartum need to be appropriately identified and addressed, Deb York, MSN, PMHNP-BC, APRN, CCRA, told attendees at the Southern California Psychiatry Conference in Huntington Beach, California.1

York, who brings special expertise to the issues as a board certified psychiatric nurse practitioner and nurse midwife, explained the first and foremost issue is to ensure proper screening to recognize psychiatric issues; this includes postpartum depression, anxiety, or psychosis. She encouraged clinicians to dive deeper in the patients’ history and symptoms to ensure a clear and correct picture is obtained. For instance, when depression is detected, work to understand if it is unipolar depression or bipolar depression that previously was undiagnosed. Once the diagnosis is made, patients can be offered safe and effective treatment.

Fortunately, for postpartum depression, there are now 2 treatments that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for postpartum depression, York said in an interview. Brexanolone (Zulresso) was the first approved agent for postpartum depression, and it is administered intravenously over a period of 60 hours.2 Zuranolone (Zurzuvae) is the first oral medication for this indication.3

Collaborating with other medical professionals is also crucial for improving care for women. York said she often receives referrals from obstetricians/gynecologists who do not feel adequately prepared to treat patients.

York, who also is the director of clinical research and development at Mountain Mind, coaches positivity and patience to her patients. “Our world is so instant, and [it is important] to be able to take this time to be with self, be with baby, and just to take that time to enjoy this incredible experience of creating life.”

