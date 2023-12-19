Composed by an African

master1305/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

A Tribute to Charles Ignatius Sancho





Oh wont you

dance with me

a minuet that

moves to the

rhythm of equity

and sways toward

liberty





For the life

of my people

is hastened

by the

horn of

brutality

whose sound

is coated with

timeless dissonance





It is my dream,

and the vision of my people

to abolish hate

and for Black

feet to not

tiptoe in search

of freedom’s dance





For them

to find a partner

who will bow with

graceful deference

for God’s colorful and

blessed creation





This letter I write

from the heavenly ashes

wishing that ebony and ivory

twirl as one into

the arms

of divine humanity.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times.