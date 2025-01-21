COVID-19: The Advent of Virtual Psychiatry

"Virtual medicine allowed for a lot of really high-quality consultations that used to be difficult due to geographical barriers and distance," said John J. Miller, MD, said about COVID-19's impact on the practice of psychiatry at the Real Psychiatry meeting.

However, Miller is hesitant to fully commit to exclusive virtual psychiatric practice. A lot gets lost when you go from an in-person visit with a patient, when you are breathing the same air, you can smell them in the room, and you walk your patients to the office, to virtual practice.

"My own view is that the 2-dimensional world of virtual treatment is useful and has an important role, but is suboptimal," said Miller. "Nothing can replace an in-person visit with the patient."

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief,Psychiatric Times; Staff Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.