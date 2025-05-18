News

Day 1 at the APA Annual Meeting: What Attendees Are Excited About

Angelo Chaia, MD,Sofia Matta, MD
Attendees at the 2025 APA Annual Meeting are excited to connect with peers and experts, exploring lifestyle medicine and networking opportunities for career growth.

What are live attendees of the 2025 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting excited about? Here in Los Angeles, we asked a few of our interviewees their thoughts.

Angelo Chaia, MD, is excited about meeting other like-minded individuals, including those who are both beginning their careers, as he is, and those who are more tenured, who he wishes to learn from.

Sofia Matta, MD, is excited about the lifestyle psychiatry focus, with dozens of sessions on topics like nutrition, diet, and connection.

Vikas Gupta, MD, MPH, as the vice-chair of the APA Scientific Program Committee, chair of the Posters Subcommittee, and cochair of the Courses Subcommittee, is excited to be back in LA after 40 years for a jam-packed set of days. He is thrilled to meet West Coast clinicians and learn more from the robust courses. He also hopes to meet new, young folks who are looking to make connections.

Dr Chaia is a PGY-2 resident at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City.

Dr Matta serves as the Senior Director of Medical Services at Home Base National Center of Excellence, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program. She has extensive experience in military psychiatry, having served within the Defense Health Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs. She is also an instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Dr Gupta is the founder of Wellness Psychiatry in NY & Wellness Psychiatry of California. He is also the vice-chair of the APA Scientific Program Committee, chair of the Posters Subcommittee, and cochair of the Courses Subcommittee.

